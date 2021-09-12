Lots to laugh at as Notts venues host leading comedy shows

Coming to Nottingham Theatre Royal from November 24 to 27, The Hound Of The Baskervilles sees Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s most celebrated adventure get a brilliantly farcical overhaul in Lotte Wakeham’s acclaimed production.

World-renowned detective Sherlock Holmes and his colleague Dr Watson are asked to unravel the mystery surrounding the untimely death of Sir Charles Baskerville.

With rumours of a cursed giant hound loose on the moors, they must act fast in order to save the Baskerville family’s last remaining heir.

See The Hound Of The Baskervilles at Nottingham Theatre Royal later this week (Photo credit: Pamela Raith)

A hit in the West End, this ingenious adaptation combines an exhilarating collision of farce, theatrical invention and wonderfully comic performances to offer a brand-new twist on the greatest detective story of all time.

Come along and enjoy a whodunnit for all ages.

For more on tickets, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

Before then, stand-up ace Sam Avery returns to the area for an appearance at Nottingham Glee Club on September 23.

Paul Chowdhry

He will be performing his latest show Toddlergeddon.

Sam – aka the Learner Parent – is an award-winning comedian and bestselling author who is back on tour for 2021.

He will be asking the big questions such as “How do you raise a toddler with more attitude than Kanye West? Can you negotiate effectively with a pre-schooler who knows you’re clueless? And will any of us survive Toddlergeddon?”

Sam Avery is a stand-up comedian, viral blogger, bestselling author and parent with a quick wit and plenty of anecdotes about toddlers! Don’t miss the chance to see him in action.

Sam Avery's latest stand-up show is called Toddlergeddon

For more on the forthcoming show, you can go to www.glee.co.uk/nottingham

Finally, tickets are now on sale to see stand-up star Paul Chowdhry perform his new live show Family-Friendly Comedian (No Children) at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on December 16.

Following his global smash hit Live Innit, the star of Taskmaster and the first British-Asian stand-up to sell-out London’s Wembley Arena is back.

After barely surviving the pandemic, and with two years of pent-up killer material, Paul tackles the UK’s handling of the pandemic, why the rules of six only worked for white people, fame, England football fans and Tom Cruise landing his helicopter in someone’s garden.

It’s an absolute must-see event for Chowdhry’s many fans from across the area.

For more on tickets, go to to www.trch.co.uk

