Lots of laughs when Lou Sanders hits the road in 2025 with stand-up show

Lou Sanders

Lou Sanders

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Nottingham Playhouse, March 14.

Lou Sanders has announced her biggest UK tour to date for 2025 with a new stand-up show No Kissing In The Bingo Hall.

The critically-acclaimed stand-up and co-host of award winning Unforgivable, will perform 38 dates early next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An internationally-acclaimed stand-up comedian, Lou presents her most personal show yet.

Lou said: “Just like Tom Cruise does all his own stunts, I'm going to do all my own jokes!”

Lou has toured her live shows to packed houses across the world and regularly receives rave reviews. One of Britain’s most original comedians, Lou is consistently a critic’s and audience favourite who has been

named a top comedian to see by publications including The Guardian, The Scotsman, The List, The Mirror

and the Evening Standard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Away from the stage, Lou published her debut book, the delightfully gritty memoir What’s That Lady Doing?

False Starts and Happy Endings which she said “seems to have connected with women over 35, alcoholics and other vulnerable cross sections of humanity”.

Details: For more on how to get tickets for the visit to the venue to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.