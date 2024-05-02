Ed Gamble brings his latest show Hot Diggity Dog to Nottingham Theatre Royal twice during the rest of 2024.

​There is plenty to look forward to on the comedy front in the next few months, starting with the first of two visits to Nottingham’s Theatre Royal by leading stand-up performer Ed Gamble.

He will be performing his latest show Hot Diggity Dog at the city centre venue on both Sunday, June 16, and Sunday, October 13.

Co-host of the award-winning mega-hit podcast Off Menu with James Acaster, judge on Great British Menu, Taskmaster champion and host of Taskmaster the Podcast, and now host of The Traitors: Uncloaked, Ed also has his own special Blood Sugar available worldwide on Amazon Prime.

He has also been seen and heard on Mock the Week, Live At the Apollo, The Russell Howard Hour, QI, Would I Lie To You and Sunday mornings on Radio X alongside Matthew Crosby.

In Hot Diggity Dog, you can expect plenty of the classic Gamble ranting, raving and spluttering, all in a comic cause.

For more on tickets, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

Mansfield Palace Theatre is the setting for an appearance on May 22 at the Leeming Street venue by Scummy Mummies with their Greatest Hits show.

Veteran comedy duo Steve Punt and Hugh Dennis are visiting Nottingham Playhouse in early June on their first stand-up tour in ten years.

For a decade now, the Scummy Mummies – aka Ellie Gibson and Helen Thorn – have been touring their hit comedy show to appreciative audiences around the country.

Now the comedy and podcasting duo will be bringing all their most-loved songs, sketches, and stand-up together for a night that will make you laugh till you have an accident.

The show is guaranteed to make you feel normal about your parenting skills, or very smug about being child-free.

For more on how to get tickets for the performance, you can check out www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call the box office on 01623 463 133.

Scummy Mummies - aka Helen Thorn and Ellie Gibson - are visiting Mansfield Palace Theatre soon. (Photo by Charlotte Gray)

Finally, the veteran comedy duo Punt And Dennis are hitting the road again in a tour that visits Nottingham Playhouse on June 7.

On their first tour in ten years, Steve and Hugh, o lder but not really much wiser, are returning to what they do best: sitting in traffic jams wondering if a different route would have been better, and then in the evening, presenting their new live show.

What have they learned from a decade of following the news for Mock the Week and The Now Show?

What wisdom has experience taught them? And have they learned any new jokes? Let’s hope so. They promise they have.

For more on tickets to see Punt and Dennis, go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk