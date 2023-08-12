Loose Women heading for Nottingham and Sheffield in live version of hit TV show
Royal Concert Hall Nottingham, September 7/Sheffield City Hall, September 14.
The hit TV sensation Loose Women is hitting the road for the very first time with the show Loose Women Live.
Swapping the studio for the stage, join Loose Women’s award-winning panel and enjoy an evening filled with laughter, never-before-heard stories and backstage secrets - as the Loose Women take a look back over the last 24 years of fun and friendship.
Packed with live entertainment and more surprises to be revealed, no two shows will be the same as the women truly are let loose.
At the Royal Concert Hall the panel consists of Kaye Adams, Brenda Edwards, Linda Robson and Janet Street-Porter while at Sheffield City Hall the Loose Women taking part will be Linda Robson, Kelle Bryan, Brenda Edwards, and Denise Welch.
Loose Women editor Sally Shelford said: "We’re delighted the show is hitting the road for the first time with Loose Women Live!
“Having a live audience is such an important part of Loose Women and we can’t wait to be able to bring the show directly to our viewers in this way.”
Details: For more on ticket availability for the shows, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk
