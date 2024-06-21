Look forward to laughs galore in comedian Larry Dean's latest live show Dodger

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Larry Dean

​Sheffield Leadmill, November 24.

The three-time Edinburgh Comedy Award nominated comedian is touring the country from September with his latest live show Dodger.

Dodger sees Larry contemplate his heroes and his identity. His hero was Elvis, but this year his thoughts have been all shook up.

Stemming from his granny’s dementia diagnosis, a few things have been put into perspective regarding the people who deserve our respect and why.

Helping to look after his granny has also opened Larry up to reflect on his own mind since being newly diagnosed as autistic.

He is now beginning to make sense of who he is and what that means for the people around him,.

Dodger is a hilarious show about finding out our heroes weren’t necessarily who we expected, and neither were we.

Larry Dean is an award-winning comedian, writer and actor. His stand up special Fandan, produced by 800 Pound Gorilla Media, was released last year and aired on Channel 4.

He has performed multiple tours across the UK and Ireland and has built a strong international fanbase with regular appearances around the world.

Details: For more on the show you can go to https://www.larrydeancomedy.com