Live review: Yorkshire icons Pulp sparkle with stellar comeback show

Let’s all meet up in the year 2025 – and instead of a fountain down the road, its over to the huge confines of Manchester’s Co-op Live for this spectacular comeback show by South Yorkshire icons Pulp.

Jarvis Cocker and co are still at their best, years on from their 90s breakthrough which turned them into Britpop icons – and this spectacular show proved it.

Usually at this point, I’d be mentioning any support acts but not tonight.

With no support lined up, that ensured double the Pulp time - and I and many others were not complaining.

Pulp sparkled on a night of big hits and emotion as they returned to the stage.

Pulp were sure to make sure we got 100% of their time with a long two hour set with all the greatest hits.

And even then there were still big name songs not included on the setlist.

Unfortunately, Underwear and Lipgloss didn’t make the list – but nevermind, in replacement for the first time, many of us heard some songs from the new album More.

It has been a real success for Pulp - their first album in over 24 years and the band’s first number one album in over 27 years on the UK albums chart.

Anyway, onto the night itself, the curtains being drawn back and the band appearing from the dark.

However, no Jarvis in site at that moment in time where could he be we asked?

Oh wait, he’s disguised himself alongside cardboard cut outs of Nick Banks, Candida Doyle and Mark Webber.

The first song of the night and the first song from the new album ‘Spike Island’ got things started.

Named after that very legendary Stone Roses gig in 1990 – and it might even become a legendary song at this rate.

First song of the night and the song had cemented in my head by the end of the night.

Catchy and highly accurate to what many probably experienced that day.

Another two from the successful new album with ‘Grown Ups’ and ‘Slow Jam’ which coincidentally or purposefully are back-to-back on the album as well.

Songs that many can relate to especially with the desire to become grown up but when you finally do, struggling to act grown up.

It’s tough but told so well by Jarvis through this song.

And of course ‘Slow Jam’ which plastered onto the huge screen the iconic 70-80s music venue which played a key part in the Sheffield music scene.

Hosting the early gigs of Def Leppard and The Human League I think Jarvis brought back iconic memories for many of the crowd, many of which were from Sheffield by the sounds of it.

Up next was ‘Sorted For E’s and Wizz’ - iconic and also highly controversial at the time.

It caused many issues for the band due to many misunderstanding the purpose of the song back in the day.

But this time according to Jarvis we weren’t in a field in Hampshire, we were in a field in Manchester.

Oh it wouldn’t be Pulp without a surprise and when Disco 2000 appeared, the crowd lost it.

If you were sat down before, you weren’t now.

Pulp only intended to meet us in the year 2000 but it seems they’ve extended it to 2025 with the same ambitions as before.

A cracking song that we all sang and danced along to.

A ‘ F. E.E.L.I.N.G.C.A.L.L.E.D.L.O.V.E’ was next, a hit from the iconic album ‘Different Class’.

It is one of those songs that’s so much better when performed live – it’s incredibly fun to sing and Jarvis made sure we sang it with him.

Jarvis then reminded us to “Help the Aged” a sad song that reminds us one day we’ll be older too.

Two more from the new album ‘Tina’ and ‘Farmers Market’.

I’m still wondering where ‘Tina’ may be – it seems Jarvis is still looking for her. Somehow ‘Farmers Market’ led to a memorable bit in the set where Jarvis started to feed the crowd with grapes from

his pocket as well as a sweet treat – a few chocolate bars.

Best bit of course was classic Jarvis - trying to throw a grape into his mouth and failing miserably. Obviously needs to work on his throwing skills.

Maybe he was thinking ‘this is hard’ or was he thinking ‘This is Hardcore’.

Another hit from the band;s 1998 album and that and ‘Sunrise’ finished up the first part of the set.

The band granted us a 15 minute intermission period.

Which was an important 15 minutes as they provided us with a difficult decision.

Granting us the choice between two songs ‘We Are The Boys’ or ‘Pink Glove’.

As expected Pink Glove won overwhelmingly, I don’t think we even needed the volume scale to decide the winner.

The countdown begun as the crowd counted down to one.

There was silence and then out from the curtains they reappeared but only the four of them to perform an acoustic version of ‘Something Changed’.

It was great a raw version of a beautiful song sung live in front of thousands.

It was time for us to put on some pink gloves in time for ‘Pink Glove’.

It was a highly anticipated song which many on other tours would have prayed for - but Manchester were the lucky ones.

We definitely were lucky with three in a row from their breakthrough album ‘His N Hers’ with ‘Acrylic Afternoons’ and I know we all remembered this song ‘Do You Remember

The First Time?’

Jarvis also stated it was the band’s first time performing at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester but far from their first time in Manchester.

Straight after, we all sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to Laura a member of the band which she seemed highly grateful for. I’m sure that counts as our gift to her on her birthday.

‘You Got To Have Love’ it’s arguably the most important thing in life Jarvis stated.

And we got to have that song and what a song it is. The beat is bound to make you move.

It wouldn’t be a stellar end without leaving two of the greatest Pulp songs and do I dare say, two of the greatest songs of all time until to the end of the gig.

‘Babies’ set off the confetti in the arena and wow, what a sight to behold. The song is incredible and my personal favourite of the night.

We all could have guessed that ‘Common People’ would round off the setlist – that’s a guarantee.

But I can guarantee this was no ordinary night, or should I say common night.

We may be common people but that does not mean we can’t enjoy what uncommon people enjoy. We danced, we drank and hopefully there was no screwing because there was plenty left to do!

All I can say is that is a night I’ll never forget and I’m sure I won’t be the only one who feels that way.

Pulp still Pulp’in to this day.

What a night, what a week, what a year, what a band!