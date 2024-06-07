Live review: Liam Gallagher rocks back to Definitely Maybe days with sublime Sheffield show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Legendary rocker Liam Gallagher delivered plenty of his trademark swagger as he rolled the clock back at Sheffield Arena.

Kicking off the 30th anniversary tour of Definitely Maybe, the 1994 Oasis album which started everything, Gallagher had the Steel City in his palm, as the Yorkshire air was filled with anticipation for the night ahead - the first date of his new tour.

Fans of all ages turned out in droves to witness a setlist brimming with excellence and anthems from the 90s - classics that defined a generation of music - while an alarm clock graphic on the screens above counted down to the year of the album's release, 1994.

Liam strutted onto the Sheffield stage clad in his normal attire, sporting his iconic parka, and spent no time getting the Britpop party going.

The rocker booted things off with legendary 90s anthem Rock ‘n’ Roll Star, the triumphant classic got the crowd moving instantly.

With its rebellious spirit still intact, the song was delivered in an explosive burst of guitars and vocals, that injected a serum of nostalgia into the veins of the crowd.

With a history as renowned and proven as Oasis, the selection of tracks was sure to be a masterfully picked mix of masterpieces woven into a thematic tour of the past, as songs like Columbia and Shakermaker followed swiftly, keeping spirits high and the craving for a golden period of music even higher.

The spectacular stage design was also a flawless tribute, with the elevated ground covered in items from the tour's titular cover, including flamingoes, 90s TVs, and an inflatable globe that rotated above the Manc and his band.

This tour also witnessed the comeback of songs like the powerful Bring It On Down, which hadn't been played since 2018 but sounded just as strong as ever, with Liam's vocals sounding nearly identical to the studio version from decades ago.

Within this sympathetic context of genuineness, Liam dedicated the song Half The World Away to his brother Noel - the tune marked the first time he sang lead vocals because it was Noel's composition.

The loving homage to his sibling was the most moving point of his performance, demonstrating the eternal power of music and its capacity to bring people together in instances like these.

Fade Away was reaching the conclusion of the first part of his performance, yet the song's legendary status still resonated with an audience 30 years on. The tune solidified Liam's immense performance, and the onscreen graphics seemed like a celebration of him and his brother's accomplishments.

Cigarettes and Alcohol and Married With Children concluded the triumphant first half of his set, and while the transcending anthems spanned generations, their impact will always be the same, laced with the same snarky Oasis lyrics, vibrantly displayed by the man who has been there since the beginning.

Liam and his band returned to the stage for a three-song encore, which began with the Britpop mainstay Supersonic. The track is unquestionably one of the finest to come out of this country, and the crowd's response upon hearing it start up just adds to that sentiment.

Slide Away, a timeless ballad that took the northern audience to a euphoric finale, as the anthem was yelled back in full force to Liam and his band in an encore of classics.

Live Forever was the set closer and served as a fitting ending, with lyrics inked on the most die-hard fans, it was guaranteed to ring in echoes of its chorus across the arena, a monument to the track's ageless appeal and the conclusion of what seemed like a celebration of his continued legacy.