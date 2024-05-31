Live legends Skinny Lister to gig at Nottingham Rescue Rooms on end-of-year tour

Skinny Lister

Plotting another end-of-year bonanza Skinny Lister will be back for a fresh stretch of UK shows late in 2024.Regularly cited as one of the best live bands in the business, the Skinnies’ annual live pilgrimage around the UK has become the stuff of gig circuit legend in recent years.Already champing at the bit to go again, the band will be hitting the road for a run of unmissable fixtures.Following the release of their rave-received Shanty Punk record last year, it seems Dan, Lorna and co are not resting on their laurels and are already dropping teasers for some potential new material landing in time for these shows.The band’s Dan Heptinstall said of the tour: “Our end of year wouldn’t be the same without hitting the road for our annual Skinny UK Tour. We might even find space in the set to test drive a few new tracks. See you at the barrier!”