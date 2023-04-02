Live favourite Beans On Toast to present Nottingham's Foolhardy Folk Festival later this year

Joining folk artist Beans on Toast on the bill he has curated are Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage, Skinny Lister, Ferris & Sylvester, Truckstop Honeymoon and Tensheds, with local act Vona Vella opening proceedings, and a very special guest still to be announced.

The native New Yorker comic book illustrator and cult sensation Jeffrey Lewis is arguably now at the peak of his 20-plus year career following the release of the critically acclaimed album Bad Wiring. Playing with his anti-folk outfit The Voltage, this is set to be something special.

DHP Family promoter Ben Ryles said: "We're absolutely thrilled to be working with Jay again in helping to bring Foolhardy Folk Festival 2023 to life in its home at the beautiful, historical Nottingham Arboretum. For the third year running he's put an amazing line up together of international and domestic acts.

Visitors can enjoy music in the beautiful greenery of the historic woodland, around the Victorian bandstand.

"Jeffrey Lewis in particular is one of my favourite songwriters of all time. Him being on the same line up as Jay, feels like something that should definitely have happened before, but somehow hasn't. They're kindred sprints."

Folk-punk band Skinny Lister are a five-piece originating from London known for their raucous high-energy and infectious sets. Getting the whole crowd jumping, dancing and singing along to Skinny is to be fully expected.

British folk duo's Ferris & Sylvester raw and honest song writing about their life together has earned them a place in Rolling Stone's ‘Top 10 Americana Acts You Need To Know'. They bring a distinct combination of blues, Americana and rock'n'roll, sitting them somewhere between Alabama Shakes, Jack White and First Aid Kit.

With a story that begins in New Orleans, Truckstop Honeymoon are a husband and wife duo who tell stories about the strangeness of everyday life.

Beans On Toast is pictured at the Foolhardy Folk Festival

Their music combines elements of bluegrass, music hall jazz and straight up rock'n'roll. With nine albums and numerous awards under their belt, they have toured three continents with four kids in tow and have plenty of stories to share through their music.

Tensheds deliver a brand of gritty, heavy, edgy blues/punk, with elements of the classical training background. Back with a new album, Tensheds will take no prisoners when he delivers his self-described "21st Century Blues". For the uninitiated think ‘The White Stripes meets Tom Waits via Jerry Lee Lewis'.

Local talent comes in the form of Vona Vella, a duo who offer sunny soundscapes with poetic lyricism. Last year, the pair joined The Libertines on tour and supported Morcheeba in France and are now putting the finishing touches to their debut album to be released early summer 2023.

Beans on Toast said: "The whole place will be filled with wonderful people, in a beautiful place listening to brilliant music. I'm very proud of what we've built at The Foolhardy Folk Festival. Bring on 2023!"

The festival will also have a range of street food, craft beers and more on offer.

Tickets are priced at £30 plus fees and are on sale now. The festival is family friendly with free admission for under 11s. Go to alttickets.com.