Lindrick Players to hit the stage with Robinson Crusoe

Carlton-in-Lindrick Civic Centre, January 19 to 22.

Tickets are now available to book for this eagerly-awaited production by Lindrick Players.Join the adventures of Robinson Crusoe in this traditional pantomime by Garry Bailey, packed full of larger-than-life characters, terrible jokes, slapstick and feelgood songs.There will be allocated seating so book in advance for the best seats. Lindrick Players recommend booking your Saturday matinee tickets early as it is expected to be well- attended.Rally your friends and family and give yourself something to look forward to once the festive season is over.If you've never been to one of the Lindrick Players’ previous pantomimes, you won’t be disappointed.

Details: For more on tickets, go to https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/lindrickplayers or scan the QR code on any posters you see. Tickets can also be purchased from the Civic Centre office during opening hours.

Robinson Crusoe is to be performed by Lindrick Players early in 2022.

