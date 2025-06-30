Lewis Capaldi announces Nottingham date after emotional return to Glastonbury

'I just wanted to come and finish what I couldn’t finish last time': Lewis Capaldi (photo: Rebecca Lupton)

After two years away from the spotlight, global superstar Lewis Capaldi is back – and he’s announced a date in Nottingham.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He’s returned to the charts with his new single Survive and returned to to in the headlines after his surprise and widely acclaimed return to the Glastonbury Festival. Now he’s returning to touring, including a show at the Motorpoint Arena on Friday September 26. On Friday afternoon, a headliner-sized Pyramid Stage crowd embraced the emotion of Lewis’s emergence into the sunshine for a powerful, hit-laden half-hour. “Second time’s a charm on this one,” said Lewis, having struggled through a previous performance at the festival in 2023 with anxiety and tics. “I just wanted to come and finish what I couldn’t finish last time.” That he emphatically did, with his soaring vocals leading the crowd through favourites Before You Go, Grace, Hold Me While You Wait, Bruises, Forget Me, a first live showing of new track Survive, and a unifying performance of Someone You Loved.

Survive arrives off the back of a run of Scottish warm up shows in May that saw Lewis return to the stage as a guest of mental health charity CALM, in celebration of Mental Health Awareness Week. The shows allowed Capaldi the space to gauge his comfort and emotional response before returning to the spotlight - a move which ended up proving nothing short of a triumph. Lewis’ last release, the hit-stacked record Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, scored him his second UK number 1 album, leading to another three UK number 1 singles, Pointless, Wish You The Best and the platinum-certified Forget Me. The album also gained widespread critical acclaim from the likes of The Guardian, New York Times, NME, Rolling Stone, GQ, Stereogum and many more. It also topped airplay charts and outsold the rest of that week’s Top 10 combined.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

April 2023 saw the global Netflix release of Lewis’ compelling, raw and honest feature-length, Grammy-nominated music documentary Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now. The documentary shot straight to the top of the Netflix chart. Lewis’s success stems back to 2019’s multimillion selling debut Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, which propelled Capaldi from bedroom musician to superstar. It became the biggest selling UK album of both 2019 and 2020, spawning two UK number 1 singles, bagging a few Brit Awards and a Grammy nomination, with one of those singles becoming a smash hit on both sides of the globe in Someone You Loved, which as well as recently going ten-times platinum, is also among the the world’s most streamed songs of all time.

Visit www.lewiscapaldi.com for full tour dates and to book tickets.