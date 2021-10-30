Let there be light at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena with The Darkness

See The Darkness at Rock City in Nottingham

The Darkness will be showcasing the live potency of their new album Motorheart (which is out on November 18) on their extensive 22-date UK headline tour throughout November and December.On December 13, the Talbot Street-based venue will witness a true spectacle when fans will be treated to brand new songs from the band’s album as well as hits from across their award-winning, platinum selling back catalogue.

The Darkness have released their brand new single It’s Love, Jim, the latest song to be taken from Motorheart.It’s Love, Jim is an all-out, high intensity, rock and roll barrage reflecting the unimaginable effects of an intimate encounter of the alien kind.

For more on the forthcoming gig at the legendary city centre venue, you can go to www.rock-city.co.uk

