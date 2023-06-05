News you can trust since 1895
Let the good times roll with Lipstick On Your Collar at Retford Majestic Theatre

​The popular music show Lipstick On Your Collar will be hitting the stage at Retford Majestic Theatre on June 17.
By Steve Eyley
Published 6th Jun 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 09:37 BST
Lipstick On Your CollarLipstick On Your Collar
Lipstick On Your Collar

​Step back in time to the golden era of music where the jukebox roared and feet didn't touch the floor.

Get ready for an evening of back-to-back hits from the 1950s and 60s in this acclaimed touring tribute show.

From the birth of rock ‘n’ roll through to the Beat Group sounds of the British Invasion and beyond, the show is packed with more than 40 hits from the likes of Connie Francis, Brenda Lee, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, The Beatles, The Ronettes, Cliff Richard, Cilla Black and many more.

    Performed by a full live band, featuring some of the country's top musicians, this popular show features excellent vocals, tight harmonies and an infectious sense of fun.

    Music fans are urged to come along and let the good times roll!

    For more on ticket availability, call the box office on 01777 706866.

