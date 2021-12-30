Have you got your tickets yet to see Erasure at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham?

Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, May 25.

The chart-topping duo recently completed a sold out UK tour and enjoyed it so much that they are heading out on the road in 2022.They will also tackle some recently rescheduled European shows in what promises to be a busy year for Andy Bell and Vince Clarke.Having released their 18th studio album, The Neon, which saw the band reach their highest UK Album Chart position, Erasure cannot wait to bring to their hits - old and new - to Nottingham in the spring.In addition, they will be joined by very special guests Blancmange at the gig.The synth pop legends have an illustrious back catalogue of hits dating back to the 80s, including A Little Respect, Who Needs Love Like That, Ship Of Fools, Sometimes, Blue Savannah and many more.

Details: For more on ticket availability , go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

