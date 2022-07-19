Legends Anthrax are not to be missed when they visit Nottingham Rock City

2021 saw Anthrax marking their 40th anniversary and later this year the music legends will be on the road for a celebratory tour.

By Steve Eyley
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 12:00 am
You can see Anthrax soon at Nottingham's Rock City
This will include a gig at Rock City in Nottingham on September 4.

During the past four decades, the band have released 11 studio albums, been awarded multiple Gold and Platinum certifications, received six Grammy nominations, and a host of other accolades from the media, the music industry, and fans.

In 1991, the band helped break down race and genre barriers when they collaborated with Public Enemy on the track Bring The Noise, and was the first metal band to have its music heard on Mars when NASA played Got The Time to wake up the Mars Rover in 2012.

Along with Metallica, Slayer, and Megadeth, Anthrax are card-carrying members of The Big Four that defined the speed/thrash/metal genre.

For more on this tour date at the Talbot Street-based venue, you can see www.rock-city.co.uk

