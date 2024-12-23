Legendary Primal Scream to play Rock City gig on Come Ahead tour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Rock legends Primal Scream will bring their Come Ahead tour to Nottingham’s Rock City on April 12.

​The tour marks Primal Scream’s anticipated live return after 2022’s Screamadelica Live and 2023 headline summer shows were rapturously received.

Baxter Dury joins Primal Scream on the bill for the gig at the Talbot Street-based venue.

Primal Scream released Come Ahead, the band’s 12th studio album, to high praise from critics and fans alike.

Check out Primal Scream and Bobby Gillespie at Rock City in April (Photo credit: Adam Peter Johnson).

Come Ahead finds Primal Scream’s principal songwriter, vocalist and frontman Bobby Gillespie releasing some of the most personal songwriting of his band’s career.

The Come Ahead sessions were completed between Belfast, London and Los Angeles.

For more on ticket availability for the gig, go online to www.rock-city.co.uk

