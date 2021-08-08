Legend Billy Bragg lines up tour dates in Nottingham and Sheffield

Billy Bragg is bringing his tour to Nottingham and Sheffield later this year (Photo credit: Jacob Blickstenstaff)

Nottingham Rock City, November 19/Sheffield City Hall, November 21.

Billy Bragg has released new single Ten Mysterious Photos That Can’t Be Explained and will bring his tour to the area later this year.Ten Mysterious Photos… is the final track on Billy’s recently announced tenth studio album The Million Things That Never Happened, and is co-written by Billy’s son Jack Valero. The song is a rollicking hoedown that takes a wry look at social media. Billy Bragg has been a fearless recording artist, tireless live performer and peerless political campaigner for nearly 40 years.He has released nine highly acclaimed solo studio albums including Life’s A Riot With Spy Vs Spy (1983); Brewing Up With Billy Bragg (1984); Workers’ Playtime (1988); Don’t Try This At Home (1991) and William Bloke (1996).

Details: For more, see www.rock-city.co.uk or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.ukPhoto credit: Jacob Blickstenstaff

