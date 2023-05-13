Leading names are lined up for next Nottingham Classics season at Royal Concert Hall

Sax star Jess Gillam returns to the Royal Concert Hall Nottingham to appear with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra on October 5. (Photo credit: Robin Clewley)

​As ever, the performances at the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham will feature some of the current leading names in classical music.

The concerts will be filled with sensational performances from the likes of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, with inspirational music director Vasily Petrenko, and superstar pianist Daniil Trifonov, making his Nottingham debut with the Philharmonia Orchestra.

The season will also celebrate the huge contribution of Sir Mark Elder, whose performances with the Hallé have played such a large part in Nottingham Classics’ success over the past 20 years.

Sir Mark’s final season as the Hallé’s music director includes an awesome trio of concerts including Bruckner’s Eighth Symphony, Mahler’s Fifth Symphony, plus Richard Strauss’s Alpine Symphony, with the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain.

Sir Mark is also joined by Sir Stephen Hough for the second part of a double bill of Brahms’s epic Piano Concertos.

Another highlight is the return of the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine on November 4.

Since the Russian invasion last year, the orchestra’s musicians have had to contend with air raids, power outages and the constant stress of performing in a conflict zone.

The season will celebrate Sir Mark Elder's sterling service at the helm of the Halle.

The Royal Concert Hall is honoured to support them as part of a UK-wide tour. All income from the concert will go to the orchestra to support them during this challenging period.

In addition, the new season, which runs from October 2023 to June 2024, will feature appearances from the Dresden Philharmonic, the BBC Philharmonic, the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra and the Royal Northern Sinfonia.

Four of the concerts in the season are followed by late night After Hours performances.

These feature absorbing contemporary classical works, eclectic mixes of music and unusual ensembles. They are free to anyone attending the main concert on the same evening.

Natalie Murray Beale will conduct Sinfonia Viva on March 23, 2024, at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall.

The venue’s superb Sunday Piano Series also returns with a programme of music which showcases amazing artistry in an informal ambience.

Performers introduce the pieces from the stage and audiences get to chat with them over coffee and cake (included in the ticket price) after the concert.

Jonathan Saville, director of programming for the venue, said of the new season: “We’re looking forward to another terrific series of concerts, filled with gripping performances from some of the best orchestras from around the world.

"We feel incredibly lucky to be able to host these wonderful artists, and we can’t wait to see our Nottingham Classics audiences return in October, eager to hear more from a fresh, new season!”

Booking is now open for season tickets and from Monday, June 5, for general booking.

Tickets are £11.50-£39.50 for the orchestral series and £12.50 for the Sunday Piano Series.

Full details of all concerts can be found at www.trch.co.uk/nottinghamclassics.