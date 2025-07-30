Leading American rock act Alter Bridge announce Nottingham arena date

Alter Bridge have sold out arenas, gathered nearly 1 billion streams and attracted a diehard audience

With more than two decades performing together, acclaimed American rockers Alter Bridge show no signs of slowing down – as gig-goers can see for themselves when the band play in Nottingham this autumn.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Known for their memorable riffs, infectious vocal melodies and dueling guitar attack, the quartet consisting of Myles Kennedy on vocals/guitars, Mark Tremonti on guitars/vocals, Brian Marshall on bass and Scott Phillips on drums have garnered themselves acclaim from fans and critics around the globe.

The band have sold out arenas, gathered nearly 1 billion streams and quietly attracted a diehard audience. Beginning with the Top 5 entry of 2004’s gold certified One Day Remains, the band have scored six consecutive Top 20 entries on the Billboard 200.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among many highlights, Guitarist Magazine rated their 2007 song Blackbird as having the greatest guitar solo of all time, the single Isolation rose to number 1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart, 2013’s Fortress received rare perfect scores from Kerrang and Total Guitar, and Walk The Sky shook the Top Rock Albums Chart at number 1. Beyond packing O2 Arena and Royal Albert Hall, Classic Rock hailed 2022’s Pawns & Kings as “the Rolls-Royce of Alter Bridge records” in a 4.5-out-of-5-star review. The record also garnered praise from American Songwriter, Guitar World, and Loudwire, while Billboard named them “one of America’s premiere hard rock quartets”.

Alter Bridge play the Motorpoint Arena on March 5, 2026. Visit motorpointarenanottingham.com to book.