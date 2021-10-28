Laughter and thrills with The Hound Of The Baskervilles at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Don't miss The Hound Of The Baskervilles at Nottingham Theatre Royal (Photo by Pamela Raith)

Adapted for the stage by Steven Canny and John Nicholson for Peepolykus, the classic detective tale gets a brilliantly farcical overhaul in Lotte Wakeham’s acclaimed production, directed on tour by Tim Jackson.

A hit in the West End, this ingenious adaptation combines an exhilarating collision of farce, theatrical invention and wonderfully comic performances to offer a brand new twist on arguably the greatest detective story of all time.

World-renowned detective Sherlock Holmes and his colleague Dr. Watson are asked to unravel the mystery surrounding the untimely death of Sir Charles Baskerville.

With rumours of a cursed giant hound loose on the moors, they must act fast in order to save the Baskerville family’s last remaining heir.

The cast of The Hound of the Baskervilles is Jake Ferretti (The Kitchen, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time, The Understudy) as Sherlock Holmes, Serena Manteghi (Welcome To Iran, To Build a Rocket, Mrs Wilson) as Sir Henry and Niall Ransome as Dr. Watson (Mischief Movie Night, The Comedy About A Bank Robbery).

The UK tour is directed by Tim Jackson and original Direction is by Lotte Wakeham, artistic director of the Octagon Theatre Bolton.

Lotte Wakeham explained: “I’ve been blown away by the wonderful response to this production of The Hound of the Baskervilles; it’s been a real joy to have audiences back in the theatre, laughing uproariously every night.

Niall Ransome, Jake Feretti and Serena Manteghi in The Hound Of The Baskervilles (Photo by Pamela Raith)

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be teaming up with Original Theatre Company so that this production can now embark on a national tour and be enjoyed even more widely.”

Lotte continued: "I think it’s exactly the sort of joyful, energetic and entertaining show that audiences will be hungry for and I’m delighted to be sharing the Octagon’s work across the UK.

"Our top-notch cast and superb creative and technical team are raring to go, and we’re looking forward to giving our audiences a fantastic night out.”

Alastair Whatley, artistic director of Original Theatre Company, added: “We are delighted to be teaming up with Lotte and her team to bring her superb production of The Hound of Baskervilles to audiences all over the UK.

Niall Ransome, Jake Feretti and Serena Manteghi in The Hound Of The Baskervilles (Photo by Pamela Raith)

"After the year we’ve all had, the production is a tonic sure to make theatres buzz with the sound of laughter. It’s a show for all ages to enjoy and we cannot wait to share it with audiences up and down the country.”

For more on tickets, you can see www.trch.co.uk

