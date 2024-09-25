Laughter and music galore with this irreverent take on Jane Austen classic

​Pride And Prejudice * (*Sort Of)

The latest tour of the West End sensation will bring the laughter and music to the city centre venue soon. This new production will be directed by its writer, Isobel McArthur, winner of the Evening Standard Award, having also won the Olivier Award, and it is unprecedented for a young female writer to jointly win these two prestigious awards. This is a unique and audacious retelling of Jane Austen’s classic love story. Men, money and microphones will be fought over in this irreverent but affectionate adaptation where the stakes couldn’t be higher when it comes to romance. The show features a string of pop classics including Young Hearts Run Free, Will You Love Me Tomorrow and You’re So Vain. It’s the 1800s. It’s party time. Let the ruthless matchmaking begin.