Laughs galore with TV comic Leigh Francis next year at Nottingham and Sheffield venues

Comedian Leigh Francis performs at venues in Nottingham and Sheffield next year.

The BAFTA-Award winning comedian Leigh Francis will bring his first ever live tour My First Time to two venues in the area next year.

Leigh's characters and sketches have kept millions of people around the UK laughing for years, and now he's stepping out as himself on an 18-date tour around the country next year.

Joining Leigh will be his favourite characters, all brought to life in a live environment for the very first time ever.

From Keith Lemon, Bear and Avid Merrion to 'David Dickinson', 'Ant and Dec' and Myrtle, this tour will be packed full of hilarious sketches with buckets of audience interaction.

Leigh explained: "I’m doing my first ever tour! It’s gonna have masks in it!

”The Bear, Avid Merrion, Amanda Holden’s Gran, not her actual gran. I’ll also be playing Keith Lemon, I look just like him!

“It’s me doing all the characters that hopefully provoke hilarity! So many exclamation marks, and the word ‘intent’ and ‘provoke’! I’m excited! Come see ME being other people LIVE for the first time!”

Details: Go to www.trch.co.uk or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk for more on ticket availability.