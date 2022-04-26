The latest Cast Comedy Club event will feature appearances by Mick Ferry, Rachel Jackson and your regular compere Anthony J. Brown.Mick Ferry is renowned as a fine purveyor of lugubrious surrealism and was voted Best UK Stand-up in a national poll of his peers.Described by John Bishop as ‘a great comedian’, Mick performs regularly at The Comedy Store in London and Manchester, as well as a regular member of the prestigious topical Cutting Edge team. Rachel Jackson has been winner of The Herald Scottish Culture Award ‘One to Watch’ prize. The Scottish Comedy Awards Best New Act nominee has been seen on The Stand Up Sketch Show, Still Game and Two Doors Down. Compere Anthony J Brown is a Metro Edinburgh Festival Award winner and is an accomplished performer.