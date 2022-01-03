Nottingham Glee Club, October 12/Sheffield Leadmill, October 13.

Fresh from Live at The Apollo, Mock The Week and The Last Leg, Maisie Adam is back with a brand new show for 2022: Buzzed.How often do you hear about a stand-up newcomer, completely inexperienced, doing a full hour set for their first ever gig?Not often, but that is exactly what Yorkshire-born Maisie Adam did in 2016. And that’s not all: a few short months later she won the UK’s largest stand-up contest, and now she is breaking through to the big time with upcoming appearances on Have I Got News For You, A League of Their Own, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and more. Now, she is ready to take the nation by storm with her first UK tour.Maisie’s anecdotal material and witty charm have quickly won her praise up and down the country. She also hosts the podcast That’s A First.

Details: Go to www.glee.co.uk/nottingham or leadmill.co.uk

Catch Maisie Adam later in the year in her comedy gigs in Nottingham and Sheffield

