The Dukeries Theatre Group is back with short comedies Womberang by Sue Townsend and Costa del Packet by Anthony Booth.In Womberang, it is the afternoon gynaecology clinic and an assortment of patients sit in a grim hospital waiting room.Rita Onions breezes in. Her verve and energy, combined with a complete lack of respect for authority, gradually spreads an infectious, joyous anarchy throughout the patients as she demolishes officious hospital staff and generally sorts out personal problems.Costa Del Packet is set at the time when package holidays to Spain are booming. The brand new Hotel Playa Del Sol has night clubs, bars, hair dressing salons, two heated swimming pools, cabarets and shops; set in acres of beautiful woods with views of the sea. What could possibly go wrong during a holiday there?