Don't miss seeing Harry Hill in action at Nottingham Theatre Royal in mid-October. (Photo credit: Mark Harrison)

Nottingham Theatre Royal, October 16.

One of the country’s most beloved comedy performers is back on the road and will pop into the area for a Nottingham performance soon.

Pedigree Fun sees Harry triumphantly return with his first solo tour since the critically acclaimed sell-out tour Sausage Time in 2013, with brand new jokes in an all-singing, all-dancing, one-man-spectacular.

Audiences will meet Harry’s new baby elephant, Sarah, and Ian, The Information Worm.

Harry Hill explained: “I hadn’t realised how much I missed performing live until lockdown stopped me from doing it.

”It’s great to be going back on stage and the good news is I am planning a very silly show.”

And yes, Harry will also be joined by Stouffer the Cat (his famous sidekick) who added: “What can I tell you? When Harry calls you say yes – end of!”

With three BAFTAs, eight British Comedy Awards and a Perrier Best Newcomer Award to his name so far, comedian, presenter and author Harry Hill is one of the UK's best-loved, most respected and inventive entertainers.

Details: For more, go to www.trch.co.ukPhoto credit: Mark Harrison