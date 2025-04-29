Laughs galore when Cast stand-up night returns in late May
Tony Law is headlining the show.
A Canadian surrealist with appearances to his credit on Have I Got News For You, 8 Out Of 10 Cats and Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Tony is a three-time Chortle Award winner, Amused Moose Best Show winner and Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee who ‘takes post-modern stand-up to a dangerously funny new level’ (The Guardian).
Opening the night is Gavin Webster, a Geordie joke machine described as 'daftness that is little short of genius' by The Stage.
He was voted 'Comedian's Comedian' in a national poll of his fellow stand-ups and has TV credits including Never Mind The Buzzcocks, The Stand-Up Show, The Comedy Store, The 11 O' Clock Show and Edinburgh Nights.
Also appearing at the comedy night on May 23 are Jane Brown and Adam Anwar.
Compere for the evening is the Metro Award winning Anthony J. Brown.
The show starts at 7.45pm. Tickets are £14.50 and are available via the box office on 01302 303 959 and online at castindoncaster.com.
