Laughs galore when Ben Nickless returns to Royal Concert Hall and Theatre Royal Nottingham
Comic Ben Nickless will be back in the area in June to perform his Big Night Out show.
You can see the panto favourite and funny man at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on June 11 and then at the Theatre Royal on June 12 in socially distanced performances.
Join funny man Ben for an evening of hilarious comedy, live music and superb impressions.
Ben returns to the Theatre Royal, where he’s previously performed alongside the likes of David Hasselhoff, Christopher Biggins, Su Pollard, Lesley Joseph and Sherrie Hewson, with a mix of brand new and popular impressions, plus plenty of guaranteed laughs.
Joining Ben on stage will be special guests Barricade, who will be making sure everyone has a great night out after far too many nights in.
So make sure you don’t miss Ben’s Big Night Out at the city centre venues.
For more on these forthcoming performances, you can check out www.trch.co.uk for details.