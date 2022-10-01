Laughs galore from Jongleurs Legends in Nottingham Royal Concert Hall show

A stand-up spectacular titled Jongleurs Legends at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on October 13 will feature Jarred Christmas, Paul Tonkinson, Ninia Benjamin and Mike Gunn.

The quartet will be relentless in their bid to ensure that you have a great night. Individually, they are a major comedy force and collectively will blow you away.

New Zealand sensation Jarred Christmas is one of the most innovative and exciting stand-ups on the scene, Paul Tonkinson has long upheld his esteemed reputation as one of the finest stand-ups the UK has to offer, Ninia Benjamin is a tour-de-force of comedy and Mike Gunn is one of the most revered performers on the circuit.

Ninia Benjamin will be part of the quartet of comic aces at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall on October 13.

