Laughs galore at Cast Comedy Club's October show

Headlining the gig is Jo Enright, described by Peter Kay as ‘one of the most naturally gifted comic talents I’ve ever seen.’

Critically acclaimed for her role of Angela in hit ITV Sitcom The Job Lot, Jo has also starred alongside Steve Coogan in I’m Alan Partridge, with Peter Kay in Phoenix Nights and with Ricky Gervais in After Life.

Other comedy roles include BBC Two Sitcom Lab Rats playing the part of Cara and on BBC’s Life’s Too Short as Warwick Davis’s wife Sue.

For more than a decade now, Jo has crafted a completely unique style of stand-up comedy.

As well as accepting numerous invitations to perform it both on television and radio, Jo also thrives on live theatre performances, for which she has won several comedy awards including the Chortle Award for The Best Female Circuit Comic and Best Female on the Jongleurs Comedy Circuit award.

Opening the evening is Simon Donald, co-founder of Viz comic, the notorious sales phenomenon of the late 20th century.

He’s a veteran of seven critically acclaimed Edinburgh Festival solo shows and is a headline act all over the UK who has proven to be as funny with a microphone in his hand as he was with a pencil.

There is a full supporting line-up of acts including the delightfully droll James Harris. Your compere will be Anthony J Brown.

The show starts at 7.45pm. Tickets are £13.50 and are available via the box office phone line 01302 303 959 and online at castindoncaster.com.

