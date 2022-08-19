Laughs galore as Nottingham Theatre Royal stages comedy show celebrating disability and neurodiversity

Georgie Morrell will be hosting the comedy night on September 14 (Photo by Steve Ullathorne)

Nottingham Theatre Royal, Wednesday, September 14.

Ingenious Fools and Theatre Royal Nottingham are all set to present a night of stand-up comedy that will be filled to the brim with local and national talent, celebrating disability and neurodiversity.

Star headliner is Britain's Got Talent runner-up Robert White, and the comedy night will be hosted by Georgie Morrell, as heard on BBC Radio 4 & RNIB Connect Radio, featuring Don Biswas, Benny Shakes and Ricky Balshaw.

Ingenious Fools represents some of the best talent on the UK comedy circuit, who just happen to be disabled. Disability is often overlooked when talking about diversity, but with over 14.6 million disabled people in the UK, it is no minority group.

Comedy is an excellent way of addressing the differences between people, promoting easy conversation and gently poking fun at attitudes.

This event is supported by NDPM - Nottinghamshire Disabled People’s Movement – which campaigns on a wide range of issues that affect disabled people, both locally and nationally.

Robert White will be headlining the show at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Details: For more on how to get tickets, you can go to www.trch.co.uk