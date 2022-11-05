Laughs galore as Joanne McNally rides the Prosecco Express into Nottingham Playhouse

See Joanne McNally in action at Nottingham Playhouse on November 17

Nottingham Playhouse, November 17.

Due to a relentless ageing process, stand-up comedian Joanne is suddenly in her late 30s with no husband, no kids, no pension and no plan.

She is full of questions in her new live show The Prosecco Express: if she doesn’t birth anything, who will be obligated to watch her die so she doesn’t have to do it alone?

Can she start a GoFundMe page to get a golden tomb built for single people to get buried in together, or do we all just get thrown into a mass grave and covered in cat hair?

Most Popular

When a man on a dating app identifies as ‘spiritual’, is it safe to assume that he has the personality of a spoon?

If you do all your drinking in the bath, can you write it off as self-care?

One on the brightest talents on the stand-up scene, Joanne McNally is on a mission to solve absolutely nothing and she’d like you to come along and join her.

Described as 'a truly gifted stand-up' by The Sunday Times, join Joanne McNally at Nottingham Playhouse on Thursday, November 17, as she revisits her irreverent and critically acclaimed show The Prosecco Express.

Advertisement

Details: For more on ticket availability to see Joanne McNally, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk