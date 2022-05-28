See comedian and writer Andy Hamilton at Nottingham Playhouse (Photo by Steve Ullathorne)

Following a year of cancelled shows, zoom quizzes and nose-swabs, the award-winning writer and comedian – familiar from his many TV and radio appearances – is delighted to be getting out of the house.

Join him in an evening of comic reflection, reminiscence and revelation, as Andy looks back over his 60-ish years on the planet and tries to answer some questions.

Expect a hilarious and illuminating night out - yes out - with a master of comedy.

Some of Andy’s biggest successes as a radio and TV writer include Outnumbered, Old Harry’s Game, Drop The Dead Donkey and Trevor’s World Of Sport.

For more details on ticket availability for the show, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk