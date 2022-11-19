Last Night of the Proms concert for Notts groups at splendid Southwell Minster

Mansfield Choral Society (pictured) will be joining forces with Bingham and District Choral Society and Nottingham Symphony Orchestra for what promises to be a memorable evening of music-making in the splendid surroundings of Southwell Minster.The concert celebrates the Bingham choir’s 50th anniversary and will be conducted by Guy Turner and culminates in Last Night Of The Proms pieces such as Land Of Hope And Glory, Jerusalem and Rule Britannia.Before then you can hear works such as Candide Overture, Zadok The Priest, Habanera from Carmen, Guy Turner’s new work Folk Song Sequence, Khachaturian’s Adagio from Spartacus, and the main work of the evening, Elgar’s The Music Makers, in which the composer included many quotations from some of his most famous compositions.