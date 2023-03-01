The Rod Stewart Songbook is coming to Mansfield Palace Theatre soon.

The Rod Stewart Songbook is a spectacular theatre production that aims to offer the ultimate homage to Rod Stewart, featuring Pete McCall, one of Europe’s foremost tribute performers. It can be seen at the Leeming Street-based venue on Friday, March 10.

Along with his sensational 100 per cent live band, Pete will take you on a musical journey spanning 50 years, during which time one of rock music’s greatest icons sold more than 250 million records worldwide.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unforgettable hits featured in the show will include Sailing, Maggie May, Do Ya Think I’m Sexy, Baby Jane, and many more.

Most Popular

For more on tickets for the forthcoming show, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call the box office on 01623 633133.

However, to be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets in our fantastic competition, you simply need to answer this question correctly:

Advertisement

Advertisement

In which year did Rod Stewart hit the top of the UK singles charts with the song Sailing?

Email your answer, along with your name, address and daytime contact number, to [email protected]

The closing date for entries is Friday, March 3, at 12noon. Normal competition rules apply. The editor’s decision is final. Our terms and conditions are available on our website but to be eligible you must consent to us passing on your contact details to the theatre.

For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement

Advertisement