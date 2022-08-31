See The Book Of Mormon at Nottingham Theatre Royal until September 10. (Photo credit: Paul Coltas)

The hit musical can be seen at the city centre venue until Saturday, September 10.

The Book of Mormon is the smash-hit musical written by Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez that has been seen by 17 million people so far around the world.

The Book of Mormon follows a pair of Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that’s a long way from their home in Salt Lake City.

Since making its world premiere in March 2011 at New York’s Eugene O’Neill Theatre, where it won nine Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, The Book of Mormon has been performed on three continents and won over thirty international awards.

For more on ticket availability for the performances, go to www.trch.co.uk