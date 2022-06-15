Last chance to enter our great competition to win tickets for Splendour 2022

Richard Ashcroft will be headlining the Saturday line-up of talent at this year's expanded Splendour festival (Photo by Robin Pope)

The full line-up has now been announced for the music festival, set in the stunning deer park of Elizabethan mansion Wollaton Hall, Nottingham, and taking place on Saturday, July 23, and Sunday, July 24.

Headlining Saturday’s bill is Richard Ashcroft, alongside the award-winning Britpop group Supergrass, R&B singer Craig David and Brit award-winner Becky Hill.

Also performing will be British pop band The Vamps and chart topper Belinda Carlisle.

The party in the park doesn’t stop there, with Sunday’s line-up headlined by Anne Marie, as well as The Human League, Razorlight, Ocean Colour Scene, Happy Mondays, Melanie C and Example on the bill.

The award-winning music event is Nottingham’s biggest party of the summer, with a fun fair, comedy stage and entertainers out and about in the crowd, as well as Gem’s popular Weekend Anthems silent disco.

And let’s not forget all the support that local performers receive from Splendour.

This year’s festival is no different and those appearing on the bill for Spl endour 2022 are Deco, Sancho Panza, Cucamaras, Vona Vella, Celestines, The Crying Violets, BLLE, Bee-Sides, Midnight Rodeo, Concrete Rose, Remy CB, Tash Bird, Joey Knight, Jess Breame, Melonyx, Left Hand Lane, Chloe Rodgers, Drive Through Hazy, Alice Robbins, Marvin’s Revenge, The Black White, and Lajay.

This year's Splendour has been expanded to a two-day event.

Standard weekend tickets are £85, or £75 with the discount for Nottingham City residents. Weekend tickets for young people aged 11-17 with the discount are £45.

Children under 11 will once again be admitted free. VIP packages are also available.

For more information, you can visit splendourfestival.com.

To be in with a chance of winning the prize of a weekend ticket for two for Splendour in this fantastic competition, simply answer the following question correctly to be entered into the draw: Richard Ashcroft was frontman of which celebrated British band?

Anne-Marie will be headlining the Sunday line-up of music at this year's Splendour music festival.

Email your answer, name, address and daytime contact number to [email protected] before the closing date of 4pm on Friday, June 17.

Normal competition rules apply and can be found on our website. The editor’s decision is final. The prize is supplied by the promoter. To be eligible, you MUST indicate that you are happy for us to share your details.