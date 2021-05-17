Killer tunes when legends Madness play Nottingham and Sheffield - and here's how to get tickets

British music legends Madness (Photo by Martin Parr)

The Nutty Boys will be joined by special guests Squeeze when the Ladykillers tour comes to Sheffield Arena on December 4 and Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on December 14, and tickets go on general sale on Friday, May 21, at 9.30am.

After 18 months cooped up considering their career options (punctuated by excursions out for critically acclaimed docu-series Before We Was We) the chart legends finally get back to doing what they do best - uniting the people for a right raucous live bash. And with a live set teeming with hits from their unrivalled back catalogue, what a tour this promises to be.

Madness famously emerged from the backstreets of Camden Town in the late 70s and recently released a three-part original documentary series with TV channel AMC about the beginnings of the band in the area.

Before We Was We: Madness by Madness, chronicles the rise of one of the most loved bands in British culture and is available now on demand on BT TV.

Throughout their career, Madness have had ten UK top ten albums, 15 top ten singles and have won a multitude of awards including a prestigious Ivor Novello.

They’ve performed on the top of Buckingham Palace as part of the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations and set the record for the biggest ever audience for the BBC’s Live New Year’s Eve Broadcast - the most watched TV music event of 2018.

Joining Madness on The Ladykillers arena tour will be very fragrant guests Squeeze.

See Madness later this year on their Ladykillers tour.

Squeeze first formed in 1973, shortly after Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook had begun their songwriting partnership.

By 1977 they had made their recording debut and enjoyed a string of hits, establishing the band as not just a passing footnote in new-wave history, but as an important and vital part of quintessential British music. Following solo careers, the Ivor Novello Award-winning duo reunited in 2007 to relaunch Squeeze and have been touring, writing and recording together ever since, returning to the UK album charts and airwaves with 2015’s Cradle To The Grave and 2017’s The Knowledge.

Over the last few years, Squeeze have been touring extensively across the UK, USA and Australia.

While staying safe in the UK, Glenn and Chris have both been writing and keeping busy with online activity, whilst looking forward to returning to the live stage.

Glenn Tilbrook and Chris Difford from special guests Squeeze

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, May 21, from 9.30am. You can go to www.sheffieldarena.co.uk or www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers, we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.