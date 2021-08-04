Kids' favourites Sarah And Duck head for Mansfield Palace Theatre

Sarah And Duck will be coming to Mansfield Palace Theatre later this month (Photo by Pamela Raith)

Mansfield Palace Theatre, August 15, 1.30pm and 4pm.

If you’re looking for something to do to entertain your little one during the summer holidays, then why not take a look at the enchanting world of CBeebies’ BAFTA Award-winning hit animated series Sarah & Duck, which comes to Mansfield for two performances.Told through a blend of inventive puppetry, charming storytelling and toe-tapping music, Sarah & Duck’s Big Top Birthday will take families on a magical theatrical adventure, featuring all the familiar voices from the CBeebies series.Sarah and Duck will be joined by all of their favourite friends including The Ribbon Sisters, The Shallots, Flamingo and Umbrella, as they plan a circus-themed birthday party for Scarf Lady.But when the wind blows away the big top , will Sarah and Duck be able to save the day?

Details: See mansfieldpalace.co.uk for more on these performances . Photo credit: Pamela Raith

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.