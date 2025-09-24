Kevin Bryan: CD Reviews

Volunteer Jam

Music critic Kevin Bryan delivers his verdict on some interesting new releases

The Charlie Daniels Band, “Volunteer Jam III & IV” (Floating World)- This agreeable live celebration of the distinctive delights of Southern Rock first appeared on vinyl as a double album in the spring of 1978. The audience at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville were regaled with crowd pleasing performances from the likes of Wet Willie, Grinderswitch and the Charlie Daniels Band themselves, whose contributions include “Long Haired Country Boy,” “Sweet Louisiana” and their rabble rousing 1975 anthem,”The South’s Gonna Do It Again.” Legendary singer-songwriter Willie Nelson comes close to stealing the show with some choice extracts from his illustrious back catalogue led by “Crazy” and “Funny How Time Slips Away.”

The Ric Sanders Trio,”Standin’ On The Corner + Headspace” (Talking Elephant)- These wonderfully eclectic collections first saw the light of day in 2015 and 2019 respectively, and supplied a richly rewarding vehicle for the talents of much travelled Fairport Convention fiddler and his like minded musical cohorts. Drummer Michael Gregory and singer and guitarist Vo Fletcher play key roles in the success of two exquisitely crafted collections which range far and wide in their choice of subject matter, injecting new life into everything from the late great Warren Zevon’s “Werewolves of London” to Bo Diddley’s “Who Do You Love” and The Beatles’ “Come Together.”

Tim Grimm,”Bones of Trees” (Cavalier Recordings)- Tim Grimm’s richly evocative approach to music making may not have elevated this socially aware singer-songwriter to household name status just yet but Tim soldiers on regardless, and “Bones of Trees” finds him joining forces with highly regarded Scottish folkies such as Beth Malcolm, Paul McKenna and former Battlefield Band piper Dougie Pincock to lend an added transatlantic flavour to the proceedings. The resulrs are, as always, uniformly excellent, with the Ohio born political science graduate serving up his compelling observations on such throny topics as American gun culture and the parlous state of politics across the pond via heartfelt ditties such as “Broken Truth,” “In The U.S.A.” and the refreshingly up tempo “Woody’s Landlord Revisited.”