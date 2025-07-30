Kevin Bryan: CD Reviews

Music critic Kevin Bryan delivers his verdict on some interesting new releases

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fairport Convention,"Gladys' Leap" (Talking Elephant)- This venerable folk-rock institution have gone through a whole host of personnel changes over the years, and this eminently listenable 1985 offering featured the slimmed down Fairport line-up of singer and guitarist Simon Nicol, bassist Dave Pegg and drummer Dave Mattacks. Founder member Richard Thompson also contributed to the proceedings for the first time since the 1973 album "Rosie," penning the opening track,"How Many Times" and chipping in on lead guitar on "Head In A Sack." The finished product should be required listening for roots music devotees everywhere, particularly Ralph Mc Tell's two classic songwriting co- compositions, "Wat Tyler" and "The Hiring Fair.",

Guru Guru, “Live ‘78” (Repertoire Records)- This beautifully recorded collection of concert performances was first unleashed on an unsuspecting world almost half a century ago, capturing one of the leading lights of the then highly fashionable krautrock movement operating at something approaching the peak of their performing powers at a series of venues in Germany and the Netherlands in the far off year of 1978. Guru Guru’s inventive blend of experimental jazz rock and free flowing psychedelia provided an ideal vehicle for some inspired flights of fancy from guitarist Dieter Bornschlegel on show stopping tracks such as “Medicin Man’s Overdose.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Nolan, “Luv in the New World” (Beach House Records)- Wistful melancholia is the order of the day as Joe Nolan unveils this splendid new offering for your listening pleasure. Singer-songwriter Nolan hails from the rural hinterland of Canada’s Alberta province, and this award winning singer and guitarist has by all accounts already made quite an impact on the Americana fraternity via skilfully crafted albums such as 2023’s “Lost Verses.” Joe’s latest long playing creation also repays closer investigation, showcasing subtly memorable ditties such as “Half A Tear, Half A Grin,” “Wake Up Sleepy Anna” and “Too Much Time To Kill” underpinned by a fine band featuring Nickel Creek’s Sara Watkins on fiddle and backing vocals.