Kevin Bryan: CD Reviews

Looking For The Thread

Music critic Kevin Bryan delivers his verdict on some interesting new releases

Mary Chapin Carpenter, Julie Fowlis, Karine Polwart,” Looking For The Thread” (Lambent Light Records)- This impressive new CD brings together highly regarded American singer-songwriter Mary Chapin Carpenter and Scotland’s Julie Fowlis and Katrine Polwart in a transatlantic celebration of the delights of intimate music making. The natural affinity which clearly exists between these three supremely gifted musicians informs and underpins beautifully crafted creations such as the Carpenter penned title track and the two exquisite songs performed here in Scottish Gaelic,”Gradh Geal Mo Chridme” and “Buidheann Mo Chridme Clann Ualraig.”

Track Dogs, “Tracks Laid, Tracks Covered” (Mondegreen Records)- Madrid may seem a rather unlikely location for the homebase of a band who are amongst the finest practitioners of the Americana genre operating today, but the unique atmosphere of the Spanish capital seems to have given an added boost to Track Dogs’ creative exploits since they first joined forces there in 2006. This splendid anthology draws on the highlights of the six albums that they’ve released to date alongside several tracks that were previously released on EPs and a generous helping of freshly minted new recordings. As a wide ranging introduction to the quartet’s eclectic sound it simply can’t be faulted, with musical highlights emerging in the shape of much loved live favourites such as “This Old Heart,” “All of the Above” and “Ruby, Are You Mad At Your Man.

Mitch Ryder,”With Love” (Ruf Records)- Michigan born rocker Mitch Ryder could be forgiven for opting to grow old gracefully as he celebrates his eightieth birthday in 2025, but on the evidence provided so eloquently by this excellent Don Was produced album nothing could be further from the truth. Ryder tended to slip out of the public eye after enjoying a healthy run of chart success in the mid sixties with his band the Detroit Wheels as they delivered rabble rousing hits such as “Devil With A Blue Dress On” and “Jenny Takes A Ride,” but his passion for solidly memorable blue collar rock remains undimmed and discerning punters would be well advised to lend a receptive ear to this admirably life enhancing collection.