See Aled Jones in Full Circle at Mansfield Palace Theatre.

​Aled Jones – Full Circle

​Mansfield Palace Theatre, October 9.

Fans of Aled Jones, the boy treble who captivated the world with his angelic voice, can hear him as never before when he brings his Full Circle tour to the venue soon.

Having captivated the world with his angelic voice and selling more than seven million albums, Aled was the original classical crossover star.

Equally at home on the classical stage or starring in musical theatre productions in London’s West End, Aled said: “It’s time to come Full Circle. I’m really excited about this tour.

”I’ll be telling stories about how it all began, then taking the audience on a journey through my career. There’ll be songs, there’ll be stories, and there’ll be one or two surprises.

"There’ll also be a book – it’s a very busy 2024 and I can’t wait to get on the road and visit interesting places I’ve never visited before – and see my wonderful fans.”

Details: For ticket information, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

