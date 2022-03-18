Kaiser Chiefs to conclude tour at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham - and here's how to get tickets

The multi-award-winning Kaiser Chiefs have announced a nationwide arena tour for November with live favourites The Fratellis and The Sherlocks. The tour is due to reach its finale with a visit to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham.Tickets to see them go on sale on Friday, March 25, at 9am, via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk .

Formed in Leeds in 2000, Kaiser Chiefs are one of the leading bands of their generation.Fronted by the magnetic Ricky Wilson with Simon Rix on bass, Andrew ‘Whitey’ White on guitar, Nick ‘Peanut’ Baines on keyboards and drummer Vijay Mistry, the band have been Mercury-nominated for their debut album Employment and went on to win three BRIT awards, an Ivor Novello award for Album of the Year, and have sold more than eight million albums worldwide.Hits include Oh My God, I Predict A Riot, Everyday I Love You Less and Less, Ruby and Never Miss A Beat.