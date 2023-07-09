​Nottingham Playhouse, April 27.

The popular comedian is all set to hit the road again in a new 2024 UK tour, titled A Fistful of Clary.

The revered comic – who was also recently confirmed to be joining the next line-up of C4’s Taskmaster – will play 45 shows across the UK.

Don't miss seeing comedian Julian Clary at Nottingham Playhouse in 2024. (Photo by Andy Hollingworth)

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yee-haw! You’ve heard of The Man With No Name? Well, here’s The Man With No Shame….

“Yes, it has a Western theme,” the old buckaroo Clary confirms, sipping Bourbon from a pint tankard. “It was only a matter of time before I eased myself into some chaps,” he adds, dabbing his temples with a damp flannel.

“A man’s gotta do what a man’s gotta do…” drawls Julian cryptically before becoming engrossed in his embroidery.

This new stand-up tour will follow an exciting 2023 for Clary, who is as part of the line-up for the upcoming 16th series of C4’s BAFTA-winning Taskmaster.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Airing later in 2023, Clary will join Lucy Beaumont, Sam Campbell, Sue Perkins and Susan Wokoma, as the five new contestants trying their hand at a series of absurd, surrealist tasks set by Taskmaster Greg Davies and assistant Alex Horne.

Details: For more, go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk