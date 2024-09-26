Josh Widdicombe has announced the details of his latest live show, Not My Cup Of Tea.

Josh Widdicombe

​Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, Saturday, March 21, 2026.

One the UK’s leading stand-up comedians, Josh Widdicombe has announced the details of his latest live touring show for 2025-26, Not My Cup Of Tea.

By now he has almost certainly mastered the art of stand-up, either that or he has wasted the last 15 years of his life. Come along and decide for yourself.

Expect it to be shorter and with lower production values than Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, but funnier and with more references to tea.

Josh co-hosts the hugely popular podcast Parenting Hell with Rob Beckett, which has somehow become so popular that they undertook a live arena tour in 2023 and released a book which topped the Sunday Times Bestseller Charts.

He’s co-hosted in over 30 series of the multi-award-winning Channel 4 series The Last Leg, is a team captain on Sky Max’s Rob Beckett’s Smart TV and co-hosts Sky’s Hold The Front Page. He has an almost complete collection of Panini football sticker books.

Josh has had multiple appearances on Hypothetical, QI, Live At The Apollo, A League Of Their Own, Have I Got News For You and Taskmaster to name a few, as well as performing onstage at the Royal Albert Hall for The Royal Variety Performance.

Josh also hosted the cult 90s podcast Quickly Kevin: Will He Score? which has gone on to sell out multiple live shows and had its final show at The London Palladium in May.

Details: For more on tickets, go to www.trch.co.uk

