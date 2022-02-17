Join Jools Holland and friends for shows at Nottingham and Sheffield venues later this year
Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
Sheffield City Hall, November 10/Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, November 30.
Jools Holland and co will visit the area twice as part of their 2022 autumn/winter UK tour, featuring very special guests.Legendary singer Lulu, a huge hit on last year’s tour, will be performing across nine dates, including the visit to Sheffield City Hall.Jools’s podcast partner – from Jools & Jim’s Joyride – is the comedian and all-round performer Vic Reeves, who will also be appearing on the tour across six dates, including Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall.A Jools tour would not be complete without the spectacular vocal power of Ruby Turner, the soul tones of Louise Marshall and the tireless drums of original Squeeze member Gilson Lavis, along with the inimitable musicianship of the Rhythm & Blues Orchestra.
Details: For more on the shows , see www.trch.co.uk and www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk