Join Joe Pasquale and co for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Joe Pasquale heads the cast of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Nottingham Theatre Royal, until January 8.

A star-studded line-up for this year’s magical family pantomime at the city centre venue is headed by Joe Pasquale and Faye Tozer.

Comedian and panto favourite Joe plays Muddles, while Steps singer and musical theatre star Faye plays the Wicked Queen.

They are joined by dame extraordinaire and East Midlands local David Robbins, and West End performer Jamal Kane Crawford who plays the Prince.

Actor/musician Lucy Ireland plays Snow White, and Nottingham-born singer and musical theatre performer Natalia Brown appears as the Spirit of Pantomime.

Well-known and best-loved for being one of the hardest-working live comedians in British comedy today, Joe Pasquale has been delighting audiences for more than 30 years with his live stand-up tours and infectious sense of fun.

Joe starred in the West End production of Spamalot and has been crowned King of the Jungle in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

Joe returns to the Theatre Royal Nottingham by popular demand, having starred in Peter Pan in 2018-19, and in Sleeping Beauty in 2011-12.

Details: For more on tickets, go to www.trch.co.uk

