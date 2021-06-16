Join Joe Lycett when comic's tour comes to Nottingham and Sheffield next year

See comedian and presenter Joe Lycett on his latest tour when it comes to venues in Nottingham and Sheffield.

Sheffield City Hall, April 15 and 16, 2022/Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, July 13 and 14, 2022.

Join comic Joe (the artist formerly known as Hugo Boss) on his latest wonderfully named tour. This latest is More More More: How Do You Lycett? with tickets on general sale from 10am on June 18.The tour promises to be packed with MORE jokes, MORE comedy anecdotes and MORE inappropriate and arguably disturbing paintings, all in the hope of answering the age-old question: How do you Lycett? How do you Lycett?Joe has been performing stand-up since 2007, embarking on two sell-out UK tours and numerous international appearances. His TV work has won him two Royal Television Society Awards and a BAFTA nomination while his work as an artist has been featured in the Royal Academy, Manchester Art Gallery and Birmingham IKON.

Details: Go to www.sheffieldcityhall or www.trch.co.uk for more.

