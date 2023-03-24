It’s the perfect time of year to enjoy time in the fresh air and embark on an adventure through the beautiful hillside gardens on a quest to find Belvoir’s famous Easter Bunny Billy.

Billy is off on his grand tour, following in the footsteps of his ancestors who travelled to the cities of Europe more than 200 years ago.

Little explorers can follow his family's travels across the globe before claiming a chocolate Easter Egg as reward for finding all the landmarks to complete the trail.

Join Billy the Belvoir Bunny at Belvoir Castle this Easter.

For more springtime fun, meet baby lambs and calves on the Cannonade lawn in front of the castle and wander the gardens as they burst into life.

The historic woodland gardens are at their best in spring as daffodils, tulips, hyacinths, primrose and camellias come into bloom.

The castle is open every day in April. It offers a chance to bring history to life for younger family members and learn all about the Coronations of England’s Kings and Queens with the display of the magnificent ceremonial robes made for the Duke of Rutland’s ancestors for the Coronation of George VI in 1937.

Next stop on the Easter adventure must be the adventure playground inspired by the iconic architecture of the castle and its past and present explorers. With its giant timber castle, along with a ship and towers, set within the woodlands, the playground will inspire young imaginations.

The adventure playground at Belvoir Castle.

A stone's throw away, The Engine Yard will be joining the Easter celebrations. An artisan pop up market featuring local makers will offer all kinds of seasonal gifts and treats as well a Easter trail for younger guests, and a free babyccino treat on completion at the Vale View Cafe next to the ticket office.

The Fuel Tank Kitchen is offering Easter afternoon tea and other seasonal treats including mini egg cakes and little cupcakes.

Children can also enter their colouring competition for the chance to win a hamper full of goodies and crafty bits and pieces.

For more information and to book tickets, go to www.belvoircastle.com